Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.60 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.
Shares of TSE WEF traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.97. 868,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,660. The firm has a market cap of C$711.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.58.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
