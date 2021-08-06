Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.60 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Shares of TSE WEF traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.97. 868,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,660. The firm has a market cap of C$711.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

