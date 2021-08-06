JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 4,773 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. The Toro accounts for approximately 3.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $21,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

