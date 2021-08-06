Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up approximately 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rollins worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 37.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 512,168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

