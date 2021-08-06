Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.53.

Shares of TSE SSL traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,329. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$12.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

