Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) PT Set at C$28.00 by Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) has been assigned a C$28.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE PIF traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.73. 38,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.88. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$12.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.75.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.2004306 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

