JLB & Associates Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,420 shares of company stock worth $7,460,546 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

