iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 517,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 651.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 335,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,240,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.53. 13,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

