Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 8,800 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.