Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 234,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,889,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

