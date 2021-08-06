Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $346,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 238.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

