Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $11.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.91. 14,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a one year low of $164.24 and a one year high of $457.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

