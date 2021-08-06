Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 13,821 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $5,914,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $773.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

