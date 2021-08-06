Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADNT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 18,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

