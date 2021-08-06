Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $5.26 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,062 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

