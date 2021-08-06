Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $6,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 419,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,958,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $269.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

