Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SBSW traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 116,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.84. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

