Savills’ (SVS) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

SVS traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,020. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 748.50 ($9.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

In other Savills news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

