BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.95.

BCE traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,344. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$64.03.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

