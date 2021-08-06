Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$20.50 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.45.

Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 740,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,281. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.07.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1488477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

