Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $2.25

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 97.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,494. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,235 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.