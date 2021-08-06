Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 6,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,929. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.