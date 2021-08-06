NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$4.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.52.

NVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

TSE NVA traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.47. The firm has a market cap of C$737.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.33.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.