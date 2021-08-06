Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 39 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.18. 5,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.86. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

