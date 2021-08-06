American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

AOUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,577. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.63.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $13,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $9,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

