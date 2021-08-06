Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

