Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKNG stock traded down $9.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,197.87. 5,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,051. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,232.56. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

