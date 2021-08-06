Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,400 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 8,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,625. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 189.21%. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

