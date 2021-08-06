Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,963,000 after buying an additional 185,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after buying an additional 679,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,194,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXN stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $58.62. 6,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,533. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

