Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

