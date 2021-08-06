Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,694 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBEU stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,388 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44.

