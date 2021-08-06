Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.14. 203,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,898,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,503,474 shares of company stock valued at $219,581,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

