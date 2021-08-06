Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.