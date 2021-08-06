Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

