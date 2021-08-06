Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. 684,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03.

