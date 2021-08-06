KeyCorp Trims Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Target Price to $34.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.73 million, a P/E ratio of -846.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.