Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.16. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.91.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.32. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,793. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $286.90 and a 1-year high of $601.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.09.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.