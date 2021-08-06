Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $23.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,828. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,253,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

