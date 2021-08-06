Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

BRG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Several research firms have commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

