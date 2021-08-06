OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,329,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

ITQ remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.