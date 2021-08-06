The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.7% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $231.46. 274,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,159,844. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.76.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

