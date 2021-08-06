ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 105 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in PayPal by 2,523.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 23,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 17.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

