Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 2,227 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,699 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 3.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,710. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

