OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 26,800 RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.06% of RMG Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMGB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RMGB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,895. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

