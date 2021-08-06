Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.40 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $149.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,788 shares of company stock worth $5,787,815 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.