Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) to Sell

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EverQuote’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. It should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company well for growth. Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped the company deliver improved variable marketing margin. It expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales as the need for social distancing has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels. Higher expenses due to higher cost of revenue and sales and marketing expenses put pressure on margin. Also, poor return on equity poses financial threat. Shares have underperformed the industry in year-to-date period.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in EverQuote by 180.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 8.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

