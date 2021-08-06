PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $61.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 8,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,701. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,298 shares of company stock worth $709,682 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

