Secret Trading 26.3% Higher This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $89.61 million and $1.64 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

