Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.19 ($0.11). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 7,309,877 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of £47.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

