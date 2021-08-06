Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 40% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Project Pai has a market cap of $30.17 million and approximately $972,131.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00029985 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,765,664,630 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,573,829 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

