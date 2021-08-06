Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $153.77 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

